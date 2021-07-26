Jobs’s 1973 job application auctioned in physical, NFT versions

Apple co-founder Steve Jobs’ job application form from 1973 has gone for auction with physical and digital versions up for sale.
Chennai: His handwritten application for an unknown job is up for sale again. So one can bid to buy either the original document or the NFT version. The position or the location of the job where Jobs had applied for remains a mystery though it says he was interested in electronics tech or design engineer positions. His skills included computer and calculator experience. But, this piece of paper has been sold many times in recent years for a significant amount of money. It sold for $18,750 in March 2017, in 2018 for $174,757, and again in March 2021 for $222,400.
