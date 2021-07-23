TN IPS officer's tweet on sweet goes viral after befitting reply from wife

Chennai :

A post by ADGP Sandeep Mittal, who is heads TN Coastal Security Group, talked about his love for jalebis and said that every piece of the delicious sweet was sold for 25 paise when he was young.





He wrote in his tweet, "During childhood, a big jalebi cost 25 paise. I used to think that after growing up, I would earn and eat three or four jalebis daily. Now even after earning, my wife doesn't allow me to eat jalebi''.





To which his wife Richa Mittal reacted by retweeting with the comment: "You come home today." The original post and the response went viral.





On Friday morning the post had over 26K likes and more than 2,250 plus retweets, making it a viral one in social media, with people discussing various possibilities he was going to face once he goes home.

बचपन में २५ पैसे की एक बड़ी जलेबी आती थी। सोचते थे कि बड़े होने के बाद कमाएंगे और रोज़ तीन-चार जलेबी खाया करेंगे। अब कमाने लगे तो बीवी जलेबी खाने नहीं देती। pic.twitter.com/W9pxYWqnVY — Dr. Sandeep Mittal, IPS 🇮🇳 (@smittal_ips) July 17, 2021