'Don't be a minimum guy': Odisha health dept jumps on 'Family Man' meme bandwagon

'The Family Man' is a multilingual action thriller that follows the exploits of a terror investigating agency official, fronted by actor Manoj Bajpayee, who balances his high-risk job with responsibilities at home.





''When it comes to your protection from COVID-19 infection, 'don't be a minimum guy','' the health department tweeted on Friday.





The dialogue from the latest season of the web series was frequently uttered by the boss of a company, where Bajpayee's character 'Srikant Tiwari' worked briefly.





The department also stressed that one should take the jab even if he or she follows all COVID-19 protocols, posting another meme to put across its point.





''Chellam sir, I wear (a) facemask and sanitise my hands frequently. Do I need to get COVID-19 vaccine?'' Bajpayee's character asks over the phone in a collage of two photos.





''Yes Srikant. Take both doses of COVID-19 vaccine within (the) recommended gap to stay safe from COVID-19,'' responds 'Chellam sir', another character from the series played by actor Udayabhanu Maheshwaran.





Chellam sir is a retired spy who gives a breakthrough to Srikant every time he hits a roadblock in his mission in the Amazon Prime Video series.





The character is now a national rage and the subject of several viral memes.





Odisha, till June 24, has inoculated 1.09 crore people, of which 19.26 lakh have taken both the doses, according to the Union Health Ministry data.





When it comes to your protection from #COVID19 infection, "don't be a minimum guy". Even if you follow all COVID-19 protocols, register for #COVID19Vaccination & take both of the doses within the recommended gap to stay safe from #coronavirus. #OdishaCarespic.twitter.com/kw1HSjD8zS — H & FW Dept Odisha (@HFWOdisha) June 25, 2021



