Now, Malayalam actress Anupama passes Bihar teacher exam

Patna :

In results published by STET, the certificate of Anupama Parmeshwaran went viral on social media, though it has only her photo while the name of the candidate is of a male person - Rishikesh Kumar, son of Ripusudan Prasad, and the date of birth is given as July 20, 1991.





'Anupama' has achieved 77.7 out of 150 in maths paper 1, and 95.4 in maths paper 2.





Highlighting the latest example, Leader of Opposition in Assembly, Tejashwi Yadav, attacked the state government and the STET.





"After Sunny Leone topped in the junior engineer examination, Malayalam actress Anupama Parmeswaran passed the STET examination. Nitish Ji (Chief Minister Nitish Kumar) is involved in examination and recruitment scams and destroying the future of youths in the state. He takes a decade to complete the recruitment process of one job and it happens with scam and irregularities," Tejashwi claimed.





This is not the first case in Bihar where such an irregularity appeared. In the past, the Baba Saheb Bhim Rao Ambedkar University, Muzaffarpur, has issued a certificate to a candidate passed the BA part 2 examination. The certificate mentions Bollywood actor Emran Hashmi as the father of candidate and actress Sunny Leone as the mother, while the address is shown as a Muzaffarpur "red light" area, called Chaturbhuj Sthan.





Similarly, the state Public Health Engineering Department had published the result of junior engineer examination two years ago wherein Sunny Leone was the topper with 98.5 marks.





After the result of STET was published in Bihar, many students protested against the board, claiming irregularities in the selections. Opposition parties have also alleged a scam.