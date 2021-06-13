Going Viral: MS Dhoni On A Race Again, This Time With His Shetland Pony

Chennai :

Former India cricket team skipper Mahendra Singh Dhoni has got a new competitor to ‘test his fitness ahead of the suspended Indian Premier League (IPL) season.





Dhoni's wife Sakshi has posted a video of the Chennai Super Kings (CSK) skipper racing with a Shetland pony in his Ranchi farmhouse. In the short video, Dhoni can be seen initially pushing the horse to gallop faster, but once the white pony gathers pace, the former India skipper is seen lagging behind by a few yards.





Reacting to the post, Dhoni's CSK team-mate, Suresh Raina -- who retired last year from international cricket along with his skipper at CSK -- posted a fire emoji.









Meanwhile, the twitter handle of Chennai Super Kings also reposted Sakshi's post with a heart warming caption and adding a background music along. The post was captioned as “Nenjam on the run throughout” along with the famous Tamil song “Nenjam Undu Nermai Undu Odu Raja” from the famous movie 'En Annan' of late MGR, was also added in the background.





Dhoni also has a black stallion in his seven-acre farmhouse on the outskirts of Ranchi.





Sakshi had posted a video of the horse on her Instagram account in May and captioned it, "Welcome home Chetak! A true gentleman! Happily accepted in our pack!"





Dhoni already has a Belgian Malinois, a white husky and a German Shepherd.





The video went viral instantly with the fans of CSK celebrating their 'Thala' Dhoni's racing spirit!









(with inputs from IANS)