As Tamil Nadu faces vaccine shortage, #BJPbetrayingTNpeople trends on Twitter

Chennai :

As Tamil Nadu's stock of Covid vaccine depletes, the state has been waiting for the Centre to replenish its stock of free vaccines alloted to it and the ones that the government paid for. With public frustration running high due to the unavailability of vaccines, Twitterati have taken to venting against the Centre and the BJP with #BJPbetrayingTNpeople trending on Twitter.





On Tuesday evening, more than 67,000 people tweeted about the problems they had been facing because of the shortage and demanded the central government at least supply the vaccines that the Tamil Nadu government has already paid for. Many also requested the Madras High Court to take cognisance of it.





In fact, during a hearing on Monday, the court expressed hope that the Centre met the target supply soon. The first bench comprising Chief Justice Sanjib Banerjee and Justice Senthilkumar Ramamoorthy had said, “Earlier, the Union’s commitment to ensure that 216 crore doses of vaccine are available by the end of the year has been recorded. It is hoped that the target is met sooner rather than later.”









On Twitter, people have also been questioning the Centre's decision to send vaccines to other countries without catering to the domestic demand and pointing out why only states not ruled by the BJP have been facing such problems.





Here are a few of the tweets:



Where is my vaccine?



18+ Tamils asking questions to the Modi Government...#BJPBetrayingTNPeople — Dr. Archana Sharma (@DrArchanaINC) June 1, 2021



#BJPBetrayingTNPeople Tamil Nadu faces Covid-19 vaccine shortage, seek Central govt's support . But what happened ?? Modi government exported vaccines to boost its global image . — Vignesh Anand (@VigneshAnand_Vm) June 1, 2021



Today I went to the vaccine PHC and I was told there is no vaccine availability. BJP should stop playing with Tamil people lives and immediately provide us with vaccines #VaccineShortage#BJPBetrayingTNPeople — ‎ 🇵🇸 پربھا 🚜 (@deepsealioness) June 1, 2021



So no more vaccination for tamilians, thank you modi ji. #BJPBetrayingTNPeople — Aassan Maulaana JMH (@Hassan_tnpyc) June 1, 2021



TN suspending vaccination drive just when it picked up a brisk pace at 3 lakh+. Movid's partiality towards states rejecting BJP is now becoming legendary!



Such a ShamelessDespicable, Movid is! #BJPBetrayingTNPeoplehttps://t.co/n6Jetgcw5d — K Malmarugan/கோ மால்மருகன் | I support Palestine (@Kodungolan737) June 1, 2021