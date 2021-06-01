Tue, Jun 01, 2021

As Tamil Nadu faces vaccine shortage, #BJPbetrayingTNpeople trends on Twitter

Published: Jun 01,202106:59 PM

More than 67,000 people have already used the hashtag, with most holding the Centre accountable and demanding the state's stock of vaccines to be replenished.

Representative image
Chennai:
As Tamil Nadu's stock of Covid vaccine depletes, the state has been waiting for the Centre to replenish its stock of free vaccines alloted to it and the ones that the government paid for. With public frustration running high due to the unavailability of vaccines, Twitterati have taken to venting against the Centre and the BJP with #BJPbetrayingTNpeople trending on Twitter.

On Tuesday evening, more than 67,000 people tweeted about the problems they had been facing because of the shortage and demanded the central government at least supply the vaccines that the Tamil Nadu government has already paid for. Many also requested the Madras High Court to take cognisance of it. 

In fact, during a hearing on Monday, the court expressed hope that the Centre met the target supply soon. The first bench comprising Chief Justice Sanjib Banerjee and Justice Senthilkumar Ramamoorthy had said, “Earlier, the Union’s commitment to ensure that 216 crore doses of vaccine are available by the end of the year has been recorded. It is hoped that the target is met sooner rather than later.” 


On Twitter, people have also been questioning the Centre's decision to send vaccines to other countries without catering to the domestic demand and pointing out why only states not ruled by the BJP have been facing such problems.

Here are a few of the tweets:







