'Wikipedia Sushant Was Killed' resurfaces on Twitter again

May 20, 2021

The Wikipedia battle over the death of Sushant Singh Rajput has resurfaced again as Wikipedia Sushant Was Killed began to trend on Twitter.

The Bollywood actor, who died of apparent suicide on June 14, has been a hot topic of conspiracy theories suggesting he was killed. Therefore, when the actor's biographical page and a separate page about his death attributed it to suicide, it fuelled an internet battle.

The Mumbai Police’s report in July 2020 stated that the 34-year-old actor's death was suicide by asphyxiation. But after public outcry and pressure from politicians from the BJP, the Supreme Court ruled in August last year that the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) would conduct its own investigation.

Later in September, the CBI had announced that they had not reached a conclusion in the case while AIIMS' medical board on New Delhi too ruled out murder and it "a case of hanging and death by suicide".

Twitterati, however, are not convinced even now. While one user tweeted that in the absence of conclusive information, Wikipedia could not term Sushant's death as suicide, another pointed out that since the CBI investigation is still underway, Wikipedia must rectify it's article.

