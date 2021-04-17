Sat, Apr 17, 2021

Twitteratis mourn the demise of Actor Vivekh

Published: Apr 17,202102:25 PM

In what could be called as an extension of 2020's pallor among public, versatile Tamil comedian Vivekh passed away early in the Saturday morning due to a cardiac arrest. From a commoner to a celebrity this news came as a shocker.

File photo.
Chennai:
In a career spanning over three decades, the actor has delivered humour with a social message consistently. His off-screen image and association with former Indian president APJ Abdul Kalam too is worth remembering.



Taking up planting 1 crore trees as promised to Dr Kalam, Vivekh took it so seriously like his profession and has planted over 36 lakh trees till now. The onus is now on the younger generation, on who the actor had tremendous hope, to fulfil his environmental mission.



It is only natural that people mourn someone who is an exemplar of both dedicated professionalism and ideal-based life. It is no surprise in the Tamil Nadu government providing Vivekh with police honours in his last rites.



Not only #RIPVivekSir, even simply "RIP", "Shocked" were trending showing how much people adored him.  


