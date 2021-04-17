Twitteratis mourn the demise of Actor Vivekh

Chennai :

In a career spanning over three decades, the actor has delivered humour with a social message consistently. His off-screen image and association with former Indian president APJ Abdul Kalam too is worth remembering.







Deeply saddened to hear the demise of #Vivek you will always remain in our hearts. My condolences to Vivek Ji's family.#RIPVivekSirpic.twitter.com/odO0CuJlZ8 — Simran (@SimranbaggaOffc) April 17, 2021





Taking up planting 1 crore trees as promised to Dr Kalam, Vivekh took it so seriously like his profession and has planted over 36 lakh trees till now. The onus is now on the younger generation, on who the actor had tremendous hope, to fulfil his environmental mission.







We are shocked and saddened.. I missed sharing screen space with you and missed learning so much from a legend like you.. will miss you forever sir.

Deepest condolences to the family🙏 #RIPVivekSirpic.twitter.com/DSSxzb7cG6 — Sivakarthikeyan (@Siva_Kartikeyan) April 17, 2021





It is only natural that people mourn someone who is an exemplar of both dedicated professionalism and ideal-based life. It is no surprise in the Tamil Nadu government providing Vivekh with police honours in his last rites.







Whenever we get time, Lets plant a tree and show our love to #Vivekh sir 💔🙏



I Am doing it Today !!🙏



He Aimed To Plant 1 Crore Trees and Planted 38 Lakhs !!



🙏😞#RIPVivekSir — Shameel Ahmed (@shameel_offl) April 17, 2021





Not only #RIPVivekSir, even simply "RIP", "Shocked" were trending showing how much people adored him.



