Twitteratis mourn the demise of Actor Vivekh

In what could be called as an extension of 2020's pallor among public, versatile Tamil comedian Vivekh passed away early in the Saturday morning due to a cardiac arrest. From a commoner to a celebrity this news came as a shocker.
Deeply saddened to hear the demise of #Vivek you will always remain in our hearts. My condolences to Vivek Ji's family.#RIPVivekSirpic.twitter.com/odO0CuJlZ8— Simran (@SimranbaggaOffc) April 17, 2021
We are shocked and saddened.. I missed sharing screen space with you and missed learning so much from a legend like you.. will miss you forever sir.— Sivakarthikeyan (@Siva_Kartikeyan) April 17, 2021
Deepest condolences to the family🙏 #RIPVivekSirpic.twitter.com/DSSxzb7cG6
Whenever we get time, Lets plant a tree and show our love to #Vivekh sir 💔🙏— Shameel Ahmed (@shameel_offl) April 17, 2021
I Am doing it Today !!🙏
He Aimed To Plant 1 Crore Trees and Planted 38 Lakhs !!
🙏😞#RIPVivekSir
Pic Of The Day! 🥺💔@Actor_Vivek#RIPVivekSirpic.twitter.com/yky68XAKaI— Cinema OTT UPDATES (@TCinewoods) April 17, 2021
