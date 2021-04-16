Going viral: Pandemic couldn't outdo this elderly couple's love

A heartwarming video is doing rounds on social media. The video features Mary and Gordon Davis, an English couple married for 68 years, meeting again after eight months.
Manchester, England:— Rex Chapman🏇🏼 (@RexChapman) April 14, 2021
After not seeing his wife Mary for several months due to the pandemic — Gordon decided to surprise her by moving into the assisted living home so they could be together.
Here’s the reunion...pic.twitter.com/Kx40D57WzJ
My heart fills with joy when I"ve watched Mary & Gordon's reunion. 💝— Sally 💙 (@sparky023rays) April 15, 2021
Gordon and Mary are wonderful, their reunion bought tears to my eyes. Beautiful moment 🥰— SN RE Teacher (@RETeacherSue) April 15, 2021
