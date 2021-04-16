Fri, Apr 16, 2021

Going viral: Pandemic couldn't outdo this elderly couple's love

Published: Apr 16,202102:44 PM by Online Desk

A heartwarming video is doing rounds on social media. The video features Mary and Gordon Davis, an English couple married for 68 years, meeting again after eight months.

Twitter screengrab.
Mary was taken into a different care home for the lack of space during the coronavirus pandemic. She once again came to the care home her husband is at once there was vacant space.



The staffs captured a video of the couple embracing each other, kissing and whispering to each other "I love you".



Ever since the video surfaced, twitteratis couldn't stop adoring the couple.


