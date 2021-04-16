Going viral: Pandemic couldn't outdo this elderly couple's love

Chennai :

Mary was taken into a different care home for the lack of space during the coronavirus pandemic. She once again came to the care home her husband is at once there was vacant space.







Manchester, England:



After not seeing his wife Mary for several months due to the pandemic — Gordon decided to surprise her by moving into the assisted living home so they could be together.



Here’s the reunion...pic.twitter.com/Kx40D57WzJ — Rex Chapman🏇🏼 (@RexChapman) April 14, 2021





The staffs captured a video of the couple embracing each other, kissing and whispering to each other "I love you".







My heart fills with joy when I"ve watched Mary & Gordon's reunion. 💝 — Sally 💙 (@sparky023rays) April 15, 2021





Ever since the video surfaced, twitteratis couldn't stop adoring the couple.



