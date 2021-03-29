US Navy members sing popular Hindi song, Indian envoy shares video

Washington :

Members of the US Navy sang a popular Hindi song at a dinner meeting between US Chief of Naval Operations (CNO) Michael M Gilday and India's Ambassador Taranjit Singh Sandhu.





Taking to Twitter on Saturday, Sandhu shared a video of officers singing Yeh Jo Desh Hai Tera from the film Swades. He wrote: "This is a friendship bond that cannot be broken ever.' The song was originally composed and sung by AR Rahman for the 2004 film Swades.



'ये वो बंधन है जो कभी टूट नहीं सकता! This is a friendship bond that cannot be broken ever.' 🇮🇳🇺🇸



US Navy singing a popular Hindi tune @USNavyCNO 's dinner last night! pic.twitter.com/hfzXsg0cAr — Taranjit Singh Sandhu (@SandhuTaranjitS) March 27, 2021

The clip shows a team of singers and musical instrument players from the US Navy band dressed in their uniforms as they present the song.





The 1.5-minute video has garnered over 196k views on the microblogging site. It has been liked by over 14.9k people.

"The @usnavyband Sea Chanters share a song of happiness and love at a small performance for the @USNavyCNO and the Ambassador of India to the United States, @SandhuTaranjitS. The Navy Band has been connecting the @USNavy to our partner nations since 1925! #HappyHoli," US Navy Band tweeted.

In a separate tweet, Sandhu thanked the US CNO Admiral Gilday for hosting a "wonderful evening". Sandhu wrote that he looks forward to working together to further deepen the India-US partnership.

In his message, Chief of Naval Operations Admiral Michael M Gilday said, "Together, we will promote a free, open & inclusive rules-based order in the Indo-Pacific and beyond. I look forward to our two navies' continued cooperation."







