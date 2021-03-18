1997 comic strip from Archie Comics showing Betty taking online classes goes viral

Chennai :

In 1997, the makers of Archie and Betty forsaw a future where students did not have to go to school. They attended online classes. But what's intriguing in a comic strip shared by Archie Comics on Wednesday is that Betty was taking online classes in 2021.





👀



[Originally published in Betty #46, Feb. 1997] pic.twitter.com/UNwjBa2gFe — Archie Comics (@ArchieComics) March 16, 2021





While the makers have left it upon their fans to interpret the comic strip, this isn't the first time the comic world "predicted" future in the real world.





Popular American animated sitcom "The Simpsons" have also, in numerous occasions, shown incidents which turned out to be true years later in real life, especially those related to former US President Donald Trump. For example, 20 years ago, an episode predicted that Trump would one day become the US president.













Series animator and director David Silverman had earlier joked on Twitter that "The Simpsons" had “predicted the future again” in a 2019 clip that appeared to predict Joe Biden and Kamala Harris’s joint stands on the Democratic ticket. In it, Biden and Harris are pictured beside one another, though their joint candidacy would not happen until the following year.





It also predicted the 2014 outbreak of Ebola virus 17 years before it happened.