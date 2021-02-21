'Vaathi Coming' By Ashwin, Hardik And Kuldeep Goes Viral

Chennai :

Chennai boy, cricketer Ravichandran Ashwin who is known to be active on social media recently shared a video of himself along with his team players Hardik Pandya and Kuldeep Yadhav performing the signature step of Master's 'Vaathi Coming'. He had shared the reels in his official Instagram handle.









Ashwin’s post became viral instantly on social media with Thalapathy Vijay's fans amused to see this Chennai boy grooving to their hero's song. Ashwin had performed a similar step on the grounds earlier during the Test match against England last week when he scored a hundred runs and took a five-wicket haul.





Ashwin has been on his best this season. He became the only second player after Ian Botham to score a hundred runs as well as take five wickets in the ongoing Test match against England.

India annihilated England by 317 runs on a rank-turner at Chepauk to level the four-match series one-all and all eyes are now on the pitch here for the third Test begins from February 24. India does not have a lot of experience with the pink-ball, having played just two games.