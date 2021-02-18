GOING VIRAL: Miss India 2020 Runner Up Proudly Rides Father’s Auto-Rickshaw

Aspirations and achievements showcase equal opportunities for all, and here is Miss India runner up Manya Singh, the daughter of an auto driver, proving the same.
Mumbai: Mumbai’s Manya Singh has become an internet sensation for her inspiring story.
VLCC Femina Miss India 2020 runner up Manya arrived at her felicitation ceremony in her father’s auto-rickshaw. Manya was crowned the title on February 12.
Struggles in life didn’t stop Manya and her family from dreaming big. Beauty queen not only made her parents proud but also inspired many.
