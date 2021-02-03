Myanmar Aerobics Instructor Goes Viral As She Dances Through Military Coup

Chennai :

An aerobics instructor and her work-out video went viral in social media, as she was dancing to a tune, totally unaware of the armoured vehicles that were on the way for the infamous coup in Myanmar. The surreal video has now gone viral.





The physical education instructor from Naypyidaw, Myanmar’s capital, posted footage of her workout session in her Facebook page, on Monday morning, swaying to the tune of a dance track.





Very little was she aware that the armoured vehicles and black SUVs that swept right behind her was on the way to the Myanmar parliament for a military coup.

is this “dangdut koplo”? do Southeast Asians listen (like?) Indonesian dangdut and its variations thereof, like this? this viral video of a woman in Myanmar working out to Indonesian tune/coup background is brilliant lol pic.twitter.com/v04wHNzUu9 — Resty Woro Yuniar (@restyworo) February 2, 2021

The military seized control of the country in the early hours of Monday, detaining de facto leader Aung San Suu Kyi and other top officials in her party.









Upon going viral, the PE instructor clarified that she had often used the same picturesque spot to film her workouts, posting other videos to prove it.





She further said “As it isn’t uncommon for Naypyidaw to have an official convoy, I thought it’s normal so I continued,”.