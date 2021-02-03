Wed, Feb 03, 2021

Myanmar Aerobics Instructor Goes Viral As She Dances Through Military Coup

Published: Feb 03,202108:08 AM by Online Desk

The purported video shows armoured vehicles driving behind the instructor, accidentally capturing the military coup-in-progress.

Source: Screen grab of the video
Chennai:
An aerobics instructor and her work-out video went viral in social media, as she was dancing to a tune, totally unaware of the armoured vehicles that were on the way for the infamous coup in Myanmar.  The surreal video has now gone viral.

The physical education instructor from Naypyidaw, Myanmar’s capital, posted footage of her workout session in her Facebook page, on Monday morning, swaying to the tune of a dance track.

Very little was she aware that the armoured vehicles and black SUVs that swept right behind her was on the way to the Myanmar parliament for a military coup.
The military seized control of the country in the early hours of Monday, detaining de facto leader Aung San Suu Kyi and other top officials in her party.


Upon going viral, the PE instructor clarified that she had often used the same picturesque spot to film her workouts, posting other videos to prove it.

She further said “As it isn’t uncommon for Naypyidaw to have an official convoy, I thought it’s normal so I continued,”.

