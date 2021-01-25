Dog waits outside Turkish hospital for days for owner

Istanbul :

A viral video from northern Turkey, which provides a perfect example of the strong bond between human beings and their pet dogs, shows a dog spending days outside a hospital where its owner was undergoing treatment.





In the video shared by CBS news on their Twitter handle, a pup named Boncuk, who belongs to Cemal Senturk (owner), can be seen waiting outside the entrance of a hospital for its owner.





“Ever since her beloved owner was hospitalized, this dog walks to the hospital every day and sits outside, waiting to see him,” tweeted CBS News.





On finding the pup waiting outside the hospital, Senturk’s family took her home but she ended up running back to the hospital.





A hospital security guard said that the dog showed up every morning and waits outside until evening, as reported by news agency DHA.





On Wednesday, Bonchuk finally was reunited with her owner when Senturk was pushed out on a wheelchair for a short meeting.





As soon she saw her owner, the pet dog ran back and forth the wheelchair of her owner, expressing the love she has for Senturk.





The affectionate incident has a resemblance to the 2009 film ‘Hachi: A Dog’s Tale’. The movie told the real-life story of a Japanese Akita dog, who waited outside a train station for nine years after his owner’s death.