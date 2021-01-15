PM Modi accepts social media picture challenge, tweet goes viral

New Delhi :

This is Kashi's Ratneshwar Mahadev Temple, in its full glory. https://t.co/xp3u9iF1rHhttps://t.co/7NkPccOeYj — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) January 15, 2021

Prime Minister Modi's tweet regarding the challenge went viral. One of the most popular world leaders on Twitter, with more than 6.48 crore followers, he often surprises people by responding to tweets from everyday users or handles.On Friday, a Twitter account called Lost Temples shared a picture in which temples are visible along a ghat. Ganga Aarti is taking place. In the caption, the Twitter user quotes iconic author Mark Twain: "Older than history, older than tradition, older even than legend, and looks twice as old as all of them put together. Mark Twain on the great ancient of Bharat. Can you identity that great city?"Prime Minister Narendra Modi gave an interesting response to the user's tweet. I surely can. :) Had shared this picture a few years ago. This is Kashi's Ratneshwar Mahadev Temple, in its full glory."At the same time, Prime Minister Narendra Modi shared his tweet on November 4, 2017, in which pictures of Dev Deepawali in Kashi were released.In this manner, accepting the social media challenge, PM Modi not just named the city, he also gave the source of the image.