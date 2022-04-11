Floral designs in ethnic colours at this popup of athleisure wear

Chennai :

Often seen as a daring fashion choice, the glitterati of Chennai had taken to it rather enthusiastically, especially in the last 2 years. No wonder then Deepti Reddy launched 10 Counts, a popup store, at Alwarpet on Sunday.





“During the pandemic, we saw a lot of people ordering athleisure clothes from top brands, and sales shot up. But we don’t have a brand in India that focuses exclusively on athleisure clothing line. I saw that lacuna as an excellent opportunity to bring this concept here. I started working on it around 2 years back,” elaborates Deepti Reddy.





Her collection is stellar blend of comfort and style, with focus on ethnic colours. Though social media adds to her business, Deepti insists she’s not focused on promoting her brand as much as encouraging the use of ethnic colours in western wear.





“I’ve moved beyond the boring palette of black, blue and grey,” she adds. “Instead, we’ve explored with Indian colours such as kumkum red, coconut white, Satsar blue (lake in Kashmir), emerald green and gateway green. These are colours that look good on any skin tone.”





From gym classes to a casual luncheon with friends, Deepti’s line offers trendy, comfortable and versatile clothing options for every occasion. “I’ve come up with designs that will appeal to all age groups. It’s a feel-good clothing line,” she smiles. “Today, for the popup store, we displayed abstract floral designs with 49 different colours and patterns in 16 styles for both men and women.”





Deepti had decided on a popup store while conceptualising 10 Counts. “Nobody does physical stores anymore. Customers order online, based on their convenience. I want to exclusively do popup stores wherever possible, and am open to collaboration,” she avers.





The line has been designed and curated by Deepti, with the help of designers based in the US. 10 Counts is an e-commerce store, and products are shipped across the country and abroad.





The athleisure clothes are sold at a premium rate. From Rs 3,000 onwards, her line is available for all adults above 18 years of age in five sizes.