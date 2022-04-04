Grammys 2022: Lady Gaga brings back old Hollywood glamour with her red carpet look

Las Vegas :

The singer hit the red carpet in Las Vegas wearing a black-and-white Armani Prive gown with an elegant pleated train. She accessorised the look with a stunning necklace and stud earrings featuring purple spinels and diamonds.





Just a few days before the awards show, the Recording Academy announced that Gaga would be performing during the ceremony, though she will be missing collaborator Tony Bennett, who has officially retired from performing after being diagnosed with Alzheimer's.





Gaga is nominated for six awards this year, including Album of the Year for her joint LP with Bennett, 'Love for Sale'.





The duo is also nominated for Record of the Year, Best Pop/Duo Performance, Best Traditional Pop Vocal Album, Best Engineered Album, Non-Classical and Best Music Video/Film.





It will be Gaga's first Grammys performance since 2019, and other performers for the night include Olivia Rodrigo, BTS, Billie Eilish and Lil Nas X.





The Grammys 2022, originally set to take place in January in Los Angeles, was postponed due to the surge in Covid-19 cases in the US.





The awards ceremony, hosted by Trevor Noah, is being held at the MGM Grand Garden Arena in Las Vegas.