30 Leading South Asian artists

New Delhi :

Through the prism of linearity and lines, the show explores how a diverse spectrum of modern and contemporary art from the region have explored abstraction, across painting, sculpture and multimedia art practices.





Addressing the variation in narratives and approach to the language of lines over different ages, the exhibition also initiates a conversation between the social and artistic concerns of the mid-20th century, when pre-independent India was first exposed to western influence, and contemporary culture.





Presented in Dhoomimal Gallery's expanded multi-level space in New Delhi, the exhibition is an opportunity for audiences to explore the works of some of the most iconic names in South Asian art, such as V.S. Gaitonde, S. H. Raza, J. Swaminathan, F.N. Souza, Nasreen Mohamedi, Zarina Hashmi and Mehlli Gobha, alongside cutting edge multidisciplinary practices and site-specific installations by artists working at the intersection of art, architecture, textile design, sound and digital media.





South Asian contemporary artists showcased include Rana Begum, Gopi Gajwani, Shobha Broota, Parul Gupta, Shruti Mahajan, Rewati Shahani, Noor Ali Chagani, Niyeti Chaddha, Meghna Gavireddy, Purvai Rai, Al-Qawi Nanavati and Varun Desai amongst others.





The exhibition's curator, Manmeet K Walia, Has studied literature and curation at Central St. Martins (London) and the Sotheby's Institute. Shifting from a career in journalism, as a contributor to leading newspapers and magazines in India, since 2016 she has worked on multiple contemporary art exhibitions across digital and physical platforms.





"The show is designed to take the viewer on an exploration through time, presenting insights to the lives and works of artists from the subcontinent who have used linearity as a tool to respond to their times, to create languages and new worlds through their art" - Manmeet K Walia, Curator of Lines (By) Lines.





"Dhoomimal Gallery has a long history of being a meeting point for conversations about Indian art and Lines (By) Lines weaves a dialogue between many of the iconic artists in the gallery's collection with contemporary voices.





Our hope is that the show, and the talks planned with artists and curators, will offer a unique opportunity for diverse audiences to experience abstract art across a range of important artists" - Uday Jain, Director, Dhoomimal Gallery (DMG).