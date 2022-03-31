Black for the win

New Delhi :

Here's a list of celebrities to inspire you to purchase yet another black dress.





Sofia Carson





A few days after releasing her debut self-titled album, singer Sofia Carson is seen dressed up in a Giambattista Valli tulle gown at the Oscars 2022 red carpet.





Vanessa Hudgens





The "High School Musical" actress looked stunning in a seductive Michael Kors gown with delicate halter straps on her red carpet debut as Oscars 2022 host.





Laverne Cox





Dressed by by August Getty, actress Laverne Cox simply pulled the diva look at the red carpet.





Penelope Cruz





Actress Penelope Cruz walked the red carpet in a Chanel halter ball gown.





Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker





The Kravis couple is definitely made for each other, looking stunning together twinning in black color at the red carpet. The Poosh founder became the first in the Kardashian family to appears in the Oscars accompanying Travis who performed during the event.



