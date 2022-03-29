Pink tops the Oscars 2022 red carpet list

New Delhi :

Becky G in Etro, Zoe Kravitz and Zendaya turned heads in designer ensembles, and were among the few who wore light hues, soft shades and pastel colours.





Let's see who gets our vote:





Zoe Kravitz





Looking gorgeous in a pink strapless gown by Anthony Vaccarello for Saint Laurent. The actress paired a diamond choker to complete the look.





Lily James





For her first Oscars red carpet outing, the "Pam and Tommy" star wore a lace pink Versace gown.





Zendaya





The fashion queen of the moment, Zendaya, stole the show in Valentino. The shimmering silver skirt with a trail teamed with a satin crop top was a top millennial choice.





Mila Kunis





Mila Kunis channeled Hollywood glamour in a pink satin gown by Zuhair Murad.





Becky G





Becky G walked the red carpet in a sparkling gown by Etro with her hair parted in the middle and pulled tightly behind her ears.





Sebastian Yatra





Colombian singer Sebastian Yatra arrived on the red carpet wearing a custom Moschino three-piece suit with a black bow tie, representing the boys in the pastel squad.





Alana Haim





Alana Haim looked extravagant in a Louis Vuitton scalloped pattern dress.