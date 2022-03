Celebrity inspired summer styles

New Delhi :

Janhvi Kapoor





Janhvi Kapoor's kaftan ensemble exudes 'love at first sight,' with a girly, romantic vibe. You will never be sorry for with this on your desert vacation.





Sara Ali Khan





If you enjoy wearing ethnics all year round, Sara Ali Khan's look the colour of the year 'Very Peri' is a must-have for your summer wardrobe. Extremely comfortable and fun for any time of day.





Kareena Kapoor Khan and Karisma Kapoor





If you don't like to experiment with your outfits, Kareena Kapoor Khan and Karisma Kapoor's summer dresses are just what you need. Cooling shades of ivory and off-white are a great option for your summer vacation.





Alia Bhatt





Alia Bhatt's chikankari kurta set in mint green is all you need to see you through a long day of work.