In pictures: FDCI x Lakme Fashion Week 2022 Day 3 highlights

New Delhi :

Designers showcased collections that primarily focused on occasion wear - perfect for day and night. Here's a round-up of all the fun and fashionable things we spotted.





Mira Kapoor





Mira Kapoor walked the runway for designer Aisha Rao. Rao's line-up consisted of flowy lehengas and shararas for women and comfy kurtas and jackets for men. Vibrant colours and whimsical textures dominated the collection - perfect for summers!





Rajdeep Ranawat





Known for his versatile design aesthetic, Rajdeep Ranawat worked around exotic prints and embroideries for his collection titled "Sayuri". The beautiful kaftans and luxurious scarves are great pieces to add to your current wardrobe.





Aartivijay Gupta





If you're looking for some cool resort wear options, Aartivijay Gupta's collection of printed sets, shift dresses, lungi skirts and maxis is for you. Bright colours and cool prints FTW (for the win).





Two point two studio





It was siblings Huma Qureshi and Saqib Saleem who closed the show for 'Two Point Two' by Anvita Sharma. The brand that stands for gender-free clothing displayed ensembles made from organic textiles. We loved the cool and quirky jackets.





Huemn





Well-known street wear label 'Huemn' by Pranav Misra and Shyma Shetty showcased their collection of fresh and relevant pieces. Celebrating ten years in the industry, some of the highlights from their line-up were the gorilla-detailed neon jogger set, printed t-shirts and shirts and the concept sari.





Rimzim Dadu





Delhi-based designer Rimzim Dadu is known for experimenting with unusual materials like silicone, paper and stainless-steel wires to make garments that are beyond imagination. Her recent fashion outing displayed her signature cord work, clean cuts, metallics and sharp silhouettes.





Ashish N Soni





If you love pant suits, designer Ashish N Soni's line-up had a variety of styles on display. Neons, colour blocking and muted prints were some trends that we spotted on the runway. Soni collaborated with multi-media artist Harsh Raman to create a line of hand-painted sneakers for his latest collection.





Manish Malhotra





The day ended with Bollywood's favourite Manish Malhotra. The master couturier who completed 31 glorious years in the world of fashion introduced a new segment, 'Diffuse' that is consciously priced but isn't short of Malhotra's glamour and luxe. Actors Shanaya Kapoor and Siddhant Chaturvedi walked for the designer.





The collection boasted of bomber jackets, skirts, kaftans, rimmed dresses, saris and shararas detailed with sequins, feathers, beads and tassels.





"Diffuse invites the new generation into the world of bridge fashion. There's a long intrigue in an instant flash of prints. Ease in on couture and sign up to find your core," added Malhotra.