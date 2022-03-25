A New Contemporary Indian Accessories and Lifestyle Label

New Delhi :

Forest of Chintz's USP is reimagining traditional craft techniques in order to speak in a contemporary voice.





The brand combines the highest level of traditional hand-embroidery techniques with fresh, cutting-edge, and often playful designs to present a vibrant and contemporary range of embroidered fashion accessories, a capsule collection of clothes, and a collection of embroidered works of art.





Forest of Chintz_Campaign





The designs are inspired by culture, bridging the gap between the colloquial and the cosmopolitan. The accessories bags, necklaces, bracelets, earrings, and scarves are inspired by diverse and yet fascinating elements drawn from life and contemporary culture.





Gothic art, sea anemones, the ubiquitous Polka Dot, and forest wonders are all on their canvas. The clothes are influenced by easy living and have clean cuts that are easy to wear for all occasions.





Recognising the highest levels of artistry, craft, and design in each of its products, the brand desired a curated display as well as an experiential art gallery-like space for its merchandise. It is a space dedicated to both design and culture, as well as selling and displaying products.





Shimul Javeri Kadri (SJK Architects) designed the store interiors, and the innovative display areas were inspired by India's step wells. The faux grey IPS finish complements the brand signature and serves as the ideal backdrop for the merchandise.





Forest of Chintz





"We were inspired to present Forest of Chintz by everything that is fascinating in our lives: nature, history, travel, the modern world, technology, architecture, art, the wonderful craftsmanship in India as well as elsewhere in the world to design a fashion brand that is imaginative, quirky, and innovative while representing the rich craft legacy of the country," founders Nitai Mehta and Sumangali Gada say.





Neckpiece_Collection-dropdown-polka mania_Forest of Chintz





The brand creates pieces for women of all ages who aren't afraid to make a statement or stand out anywhere in the world by combining innovative design and age-old techniques in a modern and sometimes whimsical way.





Embroidery is the cornerstone of the collection, and each season Nitai and Sumangali will present one-of-a-kind embroidered works of art, each with a storey behind its inspiration.





"Accessories make the outfit, or the home, as the case may be," conclude Nitai and Sumangali. "A statement necklace can make a plain T shirt look chic and a saree look contemporary, a decorative pillow can look like a piece of art, and of course we all know that confidence is the best accessory, so wear our creations with some!"