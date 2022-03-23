Rahul Mishra opens FDCI X Lakme Fashion Week in the capital

New Delhi :

Award-winning designer Rahul Mishra raises the bar with an exquisite floral themed collection. Titled 'The Enchanted Garden' the showcase was held on the lawns of the Italian Embassy, New Delhi extending the flora and fauna theme into the backdrop, integrating the best of Italy.





Mishra's show opened the FDCI X Lakme Fashion Week which returns to its physical format after two years.





Mishra's collection was a flirtation between experiences and the fantastical, with nature being the mainstay and inspiration for the embellishments. Imitating nature and its many elements on fabrics through embroidery, the ensembles were surfeit and intense in floral motifs.





Lush bouquets of Himalayan poppies, to fox gloves and calla lilies were luxuriously spread over the surface of dresses, jumpsuits, skirts and saris. The two and three-dimensional embellishments colourfully imitated nature with threads and beads, as flowers in varying sizes vied for visual attention on the ramp.





An addition of bellflowers, hollyhocks, iris and anemones brought more colour to the embellishments. Mishra's magical garden of mednilla magnifica featured the Queen Crape Myrtle along with Aztec Hibiscus, buttercup and Daphne as they all converged beautifully on the garments in their magnificent colours.





The feminine silhouettes were well-structured with sharply cut jackets, and fluid styles as floor-skimming gowns, swirling lehengas and saris, which offered a variety of options.





Ambassador of Italy to India, H.E. Vincenzo de Luca said: "We were eager to partner this year with FDCI X Lakme Fashion Week. This collaboration kicked off in 2021 with Reliance Brands and has since then brought together the best of Italy and India in the field of lifestyle and fashion. We had on board some of the most exclusive Italian brands which are the true actors of Italian soft power around the world. I am sure this partnership has opened great opportunities for both the Italian and Indian market and will encourage a growing number of designers to showcase and work in both countries."





Some of the iconic Italian brands with presence in India were showcased as accessories in Rahul Mishra's show including Zegna, Canali, Georgio Armani, Versace, Salvatore Ferragamo and Bottega Veneta.





Commenting on the showcase Rahul Mishra said, "Italy, like a second home, has always had a special place in my heart. Since my initial days as a designer studying in Milano, I have found influence in the Italian history of art, fashion and architecture. And it has significantly contributed to my overall perspective of design and helped shape my point of view towards the application of Indian craft in a contemporary fashion.





"As I think of my time in Italy from the streets of Milan to vacations in the countryside, I remember feeling a strong sense of familiarity. Of the way people would express themselves in their food, the way they would dress their windows with flowering plants akin to my mother's marigolds growing in hundreds alongside my childhood home's brick wall. It was an immense pleasure to be able to showcase at the Embassy of Italy, with a collection that emerged out of my love for nature. Complimented with accessories from Italian heritage brands, this showcase was an apt representation of the global identity of our brand."





Sunil Sethi, Chairman FDCI commented, "We couldn't have picked a more apt designer than Rahul Mishra to open the FDCI X Lakme Fashion Week. The Fashion Design Council of India's endeavour is to highlight the great work of our designers to the global community. We are delighted that this season's FDCI X Lakme Fashion Week had a truly international appeal through our partnership with the Italian Embassy and designer Rahul Mishra who continues to make strides globally."





Jaspreet Chandok, Head - RISE Fashion and Lifestyle said, "We were so glad to have Rahul open the FDCI X Lakme Fashion Week and the showcase kicked off the exciting event with the best that Indian fashion has to offer. We were also excited to partner with the Italian Embassy to initiate collaborations in the fashion and lifestyle space and we looked at this as the start point of various actions and programmes we will build on in the coming year."



