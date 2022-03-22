Dyson CorraleTM Straightener: A Straightener that suitable for all hair types

New Delhi :

To commemorate the Spring Summer season, the Dyson CorraleTM Straightener debuts in red in India.





The straightener is suitable for all hair types and features pioneering flexing plate technology, which is designed to apply heat and tension evenly across hair strands in each pass and reduces reliance on heat.





It is also designed to reduce colour fade in color-treated hair by reducing exposure to excessive heat via increased control provided by the patented plates.





The material combination used in the flexing plates provides the best flexibility, strength, and thermal conduction. Because the plates are so thin, they can shape and flex perfectly around hair.





It has an intelligent heat control and a dynamic heater system with an integrated sensor that regulates temperature 100 times per second.





This technology interacts with a microprocessor, which controls the heating system to deliver precise, accurate heat.





With three heat settings - 165°C, 185°C, and 210°C - users can tailor the settings to their hair type, length, and desired style.





It delivers cord-free performance when combined with Dyson's 4-cell lithium-ion battery technology, making it the ideal tool for those who want to care for their hair by reducing heat damage without sacrificing style, joining the multi-hued Dyson hair care range that offers enhanced styling with its cord-free versatility.





The gift edition will be available for Rs 38,900 at Dyson Demo Stores and on Dyson.in. It is also available on Amazon, Flipkart, Nykaa, Myntra, Tata Cliq, and Tata Cliq Luxury.