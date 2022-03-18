Italian Embassy to host FDCI X Lakme Fashion Week opening show

New Delhi :

The Opening Show will integrate the best of Italy with one of India's leading designers. The show marks the start of the full physical, season-fluid edition scheduled from 23-27 March 2022 in New Delhi.





Ambassador of Italy to India, H.E. Vincenzo de Luca said, "We are eager to partner this year with FDCI X Lakme Fashion Week. This collaboration kicked off in 2021 with Reliance Brands and has since then brought together the best of Italy and India in the field of lifestyle and fashion. We will have onboard some of the most exclusive Italian brands which are the true actors of Italian soft power around the world. I am sure this partnership will open great opportunities for both the Italian and Indian market and will encourage a growing number of designers to showcase and work in both countries."





Commenting on the showcase Rahul Mishra said, "Italy, like a second home, has always had a special place in my heart. Since my initial days as a designer studying in Milano, I have found influence in the Italian history of art, fashion and architecture. And it has significantly contributed to my overall perspective of design and helped shape my point of view towards the application of Indian craft in contemporary fashion. As I think of my time in Italy from the streets of Milan to vacations in the countryside, I remember feeling a strong sense of familiarity. Of the way, people would express themselves in their food, the way they would dress their windows with flowering plants akin to my mother's marigolds growing in hundreds alongside my childhood home's brick wall. It is an immense pleasure to be able to showcase at the Embassy of Italy, with a collection that emerges out of my love for nature. Complimented with accessories from Italian heritage brands, this showcase is an apt representation of the global identity of our brand."





Rahul Mishra's collection is a flirtation between first-hand experiences and fantastical imagination. The looks actively aim to imitate nature and its elements through various applications of handcraft, forming arrangements of Himalayan poppies, foxgloves, calla lilies amongst others, onto the surface.





Sunil Sethi, Chairman FDCI commented, "We couldn't have picked a more apt designer than Rahul Mishra to open the FDCI X Lakme Fashion Week. The Fashion Design Council of India's endeavour is to highlight the great work of our designers to the global community. We are delighted that this season's FDCI X Lakme Fashion Week is going to have a truly international appeal through our partnership with the Italian Embassy and designer Rahul Mishra who continues to make strides globally."





Jaspreet Chandok, Head - RISE Fashion & Lifestyle said, "We are glad to have Rahul open the FDCI X Lakme Fashion Week and we expect the showcase to kick off an exciting event with the best that Indian fashion has to offer. We are also excited to partner with the Italian Embassy to initiate collaborations in the fashion and lifestyle space and we look at this as the start point of various actions and programs we will build on in the coming year."