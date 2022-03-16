Developing your own personal fashion style

New Delhi :

This season, UNIQLO focuses on the relationship between clothing and your daily lives, as well as the simple pleasures that emerge when people, clothes, and style collide season after season.





Whether it's the fresh feeling of putting on a new shirt, the joy of finding something you've been wanting to wear forever, the pleasures of colour exploration, or the liberation of discovering your own style all it's rooted in a simple joy, a sense of play. LifeWear is clothing that is affordable and full of joy. It is designed to fit your daily routine and enrich your way of life.





The joys of skyline - redefining urban styling





As the world adjusts to a new normal, there is a sense of togetherness that we all anticipate, whether with friends, family, or even colleagues. The Joys of Skyline collection includes fuss-free contemporary styles that can be worn from work to play.





Women





Trench Coat





This minimalist take on the traditional trench coat in a relaxed fit makes this item perfect for casual and work settings. It is exceptionally comfortable and sees the introduction of raglan sleeves for ease of movement through the day.





Washable Short Cardigan





This popular fall/winter item has been updated to be wash-safe and integrated into a spring/summer wardrobe. Its in-trend cropped length strikes a pleasing balance with high-rise bottoms, making it an easy yet versatile product to style.





Men





Utility Parka





The practical design, water-repellent finish and five pockets for extra storage deem this product extremely utilitarian. With a clean matte surface, and a relaxed silhouette the utility parka is apt for leisure or daily wear.





Dry Pique Polo Shirt





The high-quality classic polo shirt has been improved in cut and mobility. A dry function was added to the Kanoko material to further enhance the smooth and comfortable feel of the product. It can be worn alone or layered and makes for a great everyday look.





The joys of landscape -- feeling at one with nature





Taking time off to enjoy the great outdoors is essential for recharging the mind and body. This season, we see the use of colours and textures that blend in with nature, as opposed to products with functional features for walking, cycling, and other outdoor activities.





Women





AIRism UV Protection Soft Leggings





The comfort conditioning technology of AIRism wicks away moisture and releases heat to give maximum comfort and cooling. With UV Protection technology, these products are versatile and great for outdoor activities, exercises, relaxing, or just everyday casual wear. Breathable with a quick drying feature, AIRism leggings feel soft and smooth to the skin.





Wireless Bra Active Square Neck





A high-performance bra with excellent ease of movement and breathability. It is great for sports and features a flattering square neckline adds a sporty look. Removable, breathable pads. The racer-back style allows for unimpeded shoulder movement and ventilation holes are placed in areas prone to sweat. It is great for activities such as yoga and walking.





Pocketable Slit Half Coat





This half-length coat is water-repellent, windproof, and designed to be worn through early spring. It is made of a light cotton fabric and packs away into a portable pouch, which is handy while camping, traveling, or any other outdoor activities.





Men





EZY Jeans





The new stress-free jeans. With lining that feels soft and comfortable like sweatpants.





Supima Cotton Crew Neck Short Sleeve T-Shirt





100% Supima cotton material is made using a special spinning method that lends it a high-quality texture with minimal scuffing. This season's update features a looser fit at the body and sleeves to create a silhouette that drapes beautifully towards the hem. A clean, simple design that will never go out of style.





The joys of imagination - inspiring functional beauty





UNIQLO offers pieces in a variety of uplifting colours, inspired by a vibrant lifestyle surrounded by art and design. This range's diverse functionality is ideal for everyday wear, providing ease of movement and encouraging a healthy active lifestyle.





Women and Men





UT





UNIQLO T-shirts popularly referred to as UT include a wide array of graphic and printed t-shirts. The UTseries of printed T-shirts curates the world's art, movies, music, comics, and other representative cultural works of their era using the shirt's body like a canvas.





MoMA Art Icons UT Collaboration





Showcasing modern art through LifeWear, the collaboration celebrates the works of modern masters inthe MoMA collection. Iconic pieces include Vincent van Gogh and TheStarry Night [1889], with its rich blues and yellows, Claude Monet Water Lilies [1914-26], with its more subdued hues, and Liubov Popov'sUntitled [1917] abstract work. These items feature the MoMA logo to symbolize the partnership with UNIQLO and a shared commitment to enhancing daily living through the appreciation of art.





Women





Ultra-Light Jacket and Pants





Previously available only for men, its Ultra-Light Jacket and matching Ultra-Light Pants are now offered for women as well. Easy to care for, they have a perpetually dry touch and do not wrinkle after a wash. Endlessly versatile it runs the gamut from business to casual.





Wide Straight and EZY Flare Pants





Ensuring longevity and functionality the UNIQLO Wide Straight and EZY Flare Pants come in a relaxed fit with an added stretch for extra comfort.





Men





3D Crew Neck Sweater





The brand reimagines the basic crew-neck sweater to a one-of-a-kind 3D knit that eliminates side seams and delivers exceptional ease of movement. A new dimension in knitwear technology redefining the meaning of superior comfort fit.





The joys of sun and seaside - feeling the breeze





The brand offers breezy outfits in natural textures and linen fabrics for easy summer living. This collection's items have been thoughtfully designed to be light, bright, and breathable.





Women and Men





Premium Linen Items





A luxurious item made from 100% premium linen, so you can enjoy elegant styling that feels refreshing. These Soft linen styles provides a cool, refreshing feeling.





Layering Dress





The graceful flow of the tiered mini-dress made in soft cotton makes it an ideal choice for any warm day.





American Sleeve Cropped Bra Tank Top





The brand's popular bra top series has been augmented with an American sleeve style and a wide ribbed cotton base that allows for it to be worn by itself or as a base layer. The versatile nature of the product keeps the wearer comfortable and at ease all day long.





Accessories





Comfeel Narrow Back Strap Sandals





The UNIQLO Comfeel Narrow Back Strap Sandals have been improved to minimize fatigue by refining the sole cushioning and employing a softer core material. The seams feature on the outside of the sandal for added comfort.