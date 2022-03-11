FDCI x Lakme Fashion Week announce designers and partners for the upcoming edition

New Delhi :

After two years of digital and phygital showcases due to the pandemic, the powerhouses of fashion and beauty in India - Lakme Fashion Week (jointly organised by Lakme & RISE Worldwide) and the Fashion Design Council of India (FDCI) together will be hosting a fully on-ground, season-fluid edition in New Delhi, from 23rd-27th March 2022.





The schedule comprises curations of designers from across India. FDCI X Lakme Fashion Week will commence with the Opening Show on the 22nd of March and will culminate with the Lakme Absolute Grand Finale on March 27.





The platform will offer two showcase areas for designers and will continue to champion sustainability through path-breaking initiatives while further spreading messages of inclusivity and diversity. The Showroom will also be back in an on-ground format for buyers in addition to enhanced features in the virtual initiative. Shows will continue to be live-streamed across key OTT platforms to reach a far and wide audience.





Sunil Sethi, Chairman FDCI commented, "Energies are at an all-time high as we curate a diverse range of pathbreaking showcases and initiatives. This edition is extremely special as we are making a full physical come back after two years of adapting to the digital environment. Our audiences can expect the best of designers and talent at this edition of FDCI X Lakme Fashion Week with an extremely intense and power-packed schedule."





Sumati Mattu, Head of Innovations at Lakme said, "In line with the Lakme Absolute Explore Eye Colours Range, a trend statement that invites everyone to go beyond the ordinary and the expected, we are looking to explore newer avenues this time around with this physical edition of FDCI X Lakme Fashion Week. We are excited with all that's new including the location, integrations of technology, partnerships, and an army of new talent. The goal for Lakm? has always been to merge the latest innovations in beauty and fashion and provide the customer with an unforgettable experience. This is what this seasonless fluid edition of FDCI X Lakme Fashion Week will bring to the table."





All participating designers at the upcoming, season-fluid edition include:

Alpana Neeraj, Alpona Designs, Ashish N Soni, Aisha Rao, Antar-Agni, Anju Modi, Anavila, Aartivijay Gupta, Ananya Modi Jain, Abhishek Sharma, Abhishek Gupta Benares, Charu Parashar, Countrymade, Diksha Khanna, Divyam Mehta, Eshaa Amiin, HUEMN, JJ Valaya, JAJAABOR, Kiniho, Khanijo, KAVERI, Ka-Sha, Label Rahul Dasgupta, Manish Malhotra, Mossi Traor?, Mynah's Reynu Taandon + Nikhita, Nikhita Mhaisalkar, Nitin Bal Chauhan, Nirmooha, Outhouse, Pramaa by Pratima Pandey, Payal Pratap, Pawan Sachdeva, Pankaj & Nidhi, Punit Balana, RARA Avis by Sonal Verma, Rahul Singh, Rimzim Dadu, Rina Dhaka, Rajdeep Ranawat, Ranna Gill, Satya Paul by Rajesh Pratap Singh, Suneet Varma, Samant Chauhan, Shantnu and Nikhil, Shivan & Narresh, Shriya Khanna, Swatti Kapoor, Siddhartha Bansal, Siddartha Tytler, Shruti Sancheti, Tarun Tahiliani, Two Point Two, Varun Bahl, Vaishali S.