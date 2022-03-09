Sivakarthikeyan's wore t-shirt worth Rs 45,000 to recent award show?

Chennai :

Actor Sivakarthikeyan, who is gearing up for his upcoming 'DON' release on 13th May 2022 directed by Cibi Chakaravarthi was recently seen attending as a guest in a digital award show show that happened this week.





In the event, the actor was seen wearing a long-sleeve sweatshirt from Balmain Pairs. The shirt worn by him has a timeless silhouette with its gold-tone lettering trademark logo at the chest emphasised against the black background.





The sweatshirt reportedly costs Rs 45,000 ($557) as the brand Balmain is said to always have excellent quality fashion house, especially for jackets, dresses, and accessories. The clothes of Balmain are manufactured in France, Italy, Portugal, China, Bulgaria, Japan, and Poland.





The T-shirts are known famous for their gold-lettering trademark logo.





Balmain has become a world-renowned brand over the years has hosted