Nakia at the Nikah: Black Panther's Lupita turns heads with desi ensemble

New Delhi :

The Kenyan-Mexican actress wore a pretty desi salwar kameez, while attending a wedding in Karachi, Pakistan, recently. The ensemble has been created by reputed Indian fashion designer Anita Dongre.





Lupita posted a few images of herself on Instagram, wearing the outfit with the caption, "Loving the shalwar kameez life!" While netizens from across the world applauded her look, Indians were extremely kicked. Dongre herself commented on the picture with heart signs, and filmmaker Mira Nair wrote, "You belong to us." The post got more than 1.2 lakh 'likes".





The 38-year-old's peach coloured breezy kurta is adorned with floral thread work and sequinned embellishments. There is a slit around the neckline with tassel ties.





It is full-sleeved with patti borders on the cuffs. Lupita teamed the kurta with a potli bag, simple silver earrings with gemstones, and strappy sandals. She completed her look with mascara-adorned lashes, light pink lipstick and side parted open hair.





A day later, Lupita posted yet another set of images in a different salwar kameez, this time a golden and green combination from the same designer. She matched her outfit with golden danglers encrusted with green gemstones.





"We found love at the Mayun. Desi Diary continues.... #MishCaughtFish," Lupita captioned the images, one of which saw her putting on mehendi.