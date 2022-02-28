Deepika Padukone slays the chic saree style

New Delhi :

Just as the season of spring brings with it a sense of new beginnings as we witness the transformation of nature, so do our wardrobe requirements.





Deepika Padukone introduces a work of artistic and fashionable sarees, navyasa by Liva, a contemporary saree brand from the Aditya Birla Group (ABG). The actress is the face of the brand which debuted in India's major cities, including Delhi, Mumbai, and Bangalore.





Explaining the thought behind the launch of this brand, Rajnikant Sabnavis, Chief Marketing Officer, Grasim Industries (Pulp and Fibre), said, "Aimed at perceiving sarees as the new "cool" and making it the preferred attire for the modern Indian women, brand navyasa by Liva is coined from navya which means new, and rasa, which is the art of everything we do. With a national brand like ABG and Liva venturing into sarees, I am hoping to see a much larger shift in the perception and adaptability to sarees, especially among the younger generation and urban women. The brand is an ode to true contemporary, cosmopolitan Indian women who believe that style is a combination of fashion and comfort."





With its vibrant fluid, flowy sarees made of nature-based fabric Liva, the brand offers the ideal spring wardrobe collection.





Talking about the first collection of the brand, Designer Nanki said, "We have taken it upon ourselves to break the social stigma of sarees perceived as dated attire for older women or occasional wear. To alter the misconception of physical barriers associated with it, we have designed free form drapes that are subtle yet make a statement encouraging women to push boundaries, blur the edges, and reach a limitless sky. With finesse as its essence, navyasa by Liva is designed to empower women with freedom of expression; enabling adventure, boldness and their vibrant personality with versatile prints."





Designer Abir added, "It's easy to get bogged down by the pre-conceived notion of the effort it takes to wear a saree. However, draping those nine yards of elegance can be magical if we allow it to be. Today's woman wants the saree to feel good, look good and be so comfortable that it feels like a second skin. navyasa by Liva does that for the wearer. The nature-based fabrics are extremely breathable. With this launch, I foresee a revolution in Indian fashion as young women will find it very easy to express their sense of fashion through this under-rated beautiful attire called saree. The wide range of bold and vivacious prints will inspire many women to adopt sarees in their wardrobe."