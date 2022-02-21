Young atelier to showcase collection at Paris Fashion Week

Chennai :

It’s a dream come true for Binal Patel, designer and founder of TheRealB, who is all set to present her collection at the Paris Fashion Week on February 28.





The 25-year-old, founder of pret-a-porter homegrown brand that embraces the authenticity of crafts, cloth, colours and culture, is popular on both online and offline platforms such as Nykaa Luxe, Salt Studio, Asos, ZoWed, Aza Fashions, Pernia’s Pop up, Azra, and Deccan, the House of Labels.





Talking ahead of her big show in Paris, Binal says, “It is literally a dream come true. I am proud of myself and my team that our efforts have paid off. It is a proud moment for India.”





On being asked what can we expect from the collection, Binal says, “Well, that’s a surprise. But to give you some hints, the collection will have twists with edgy and fun designs that will make one feel their sexiest self.”





She adds that the collection will feature a spin of sheer texture and fabrics along with animal prints. “Again, the rest is the surprise, one will see a lot of fun and innovation on the runway,” she says.





Nature being the inspiration behind her collections, all her designs imbibe elements of nature. “Creating bold and bespoke fashion is my design philosophy, but again as I mentioned, creating conscious clothing is always going to be my priority. We have designs that are made from orange peel, regenerated nylon, banana fabric, milk fabric, and more,” she says.





So, is she all nervous or super excited about her upcoming show? “There are mixed feelings, half of me is dancing and jumping with excitement while the rest other half is spending restless nights as I want to create the right impression,” she wraps up.



