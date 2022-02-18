Gujarat man creates sarees themed around Pushpa

Chennai :

The hype around Telugu star Allu Arjun’s Pushpa isn’t going down anytime soon. If mimicking the hook step from the song Shrivalli weren’t enough, the Pushpa fever has now grabbed the fashion world as well. A designer cum wholesaler from Gujarat has created full six-yard sarees with stills from the blockbuster.





The garment industry in Gujarat is known for its diversity. Adding a feather to its cap is Charanpal Singh, whose creation from Pushpa: The Rise is selling like hotcakes.





Enquiries in his wholesale establishment have apparently multiplied ever since he came up with this design. The demand for the so-called ‘Pushpa Saree’ is not only coming from homebred fashionistas but also from across the country including Rajasthan, Maharashtra, Uttar Pradesh, Chattisgarh, and even down South.





“After creating a few samples of the sarees in my mill, I took to social media to share images of the sarees. The pictures got a great response. Retailers started inquiring about the sarees. I started getting orders from textile merchants across the nation,” says an elated Singh.





Talking about why this idea struck him, Singh says, “The popularity of Pushpa just blew my mind. Even my kids would keep saying dialogues such as ‘Jhukega nahin’ from the film. I wasn’t sure if the sarees would sell but I took a risk, and people loved it. This is my contribution to the film’s success pie. I have so far printed over 3000 Pushpa sarees. Even my maid has threatened me that if I don’t get her a Pushpa saree she will leave the job.”





This is, however, not the first time that such a unique print has come to the fore. Earlier, the same cloth market in Surat sold sarees with print of Prime Minister Narendra Modi.





Pushpa: The Rise is a 2021 multilingual action drama written and directed by Sukumar. Apart from Allu Arjun, it stars Rashmika Mandanna, Fahad Faasil, Sunil, Anasuya Bharadwaj and Ajay Ghosh in prominent roles. The film has garnered over Rs 300 crores worldwide.