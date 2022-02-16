Chennai Fashion school roots for sustainable fashion at NYFW

A model and an actress Nichole Kennedy walks the runway sporting sustainable fashion at the NYFW

Chennai :

Sustainable fashion is the call of the day, and leading by example is a Chennai fashion school, which recently showcased its line at the ongoing New York Fashion Week (NYFW).





Students of Inter National Institute of Fashion Design (INIFD), in collaboration with UK-based London School of Trends (LST) presented a sustainable and thought-provoking collection called, Indian Fashion Trunk at the NYFW held at Ziegfeld Ballroom, New York.





Students sourced, manufactured, and designed clothes using ethical fabrics and repurposed materials such as cotton, organic vegetable-dyed fabrics, and other blends that ensure zero wastage.





Talking about the initiative, Anil Khosla, CEO, INIFD, says, “The labour of love and hard-work of the students spoke a universal language propelling the dialogue around sustainable fashion. We are elated to be able to support talented creative minds, and enable them to represent the country at a global platform such as the renowned NYFW.”





Focused on fall-winter trends for 2022, the 52 designs that hit the runway captured the true spirit of India with students coming from diverse backgrounds, pitching in for the collection. The line depicted the rich culture, indigenous craftsmanship, art, design, and textiles from different states of India.





The vibrant colours with rich deep hues and fabrics highlighted the craftsmanship that makes India a powerhouse of fashion.





Sunny Somra, director, LST is thrilled about the collaboration and the reaction it received from the audience. “We are humbled to see how this has transpired into a talent showcase of the country’s finest fashion designers making an uproar at a coveted event like NYFW,” says Somra.





Lauding the initiative, reputed fashion designer Anand Kabra told DT Next, “Sustainable fashion is the buzzword, it’s a big movement, though I see a lot of abuse of this word as well. A hundred percent eco-friendly is what we strive to achieve. But definitely accolades for those who are willing to give it a chance, and open a dialogue on it. Moving forward, sustainable fashion should become an active part of the life process.”