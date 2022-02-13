Ensemble celebrates its 35th Anniversary

New Delhi :

ENSEMBLE, founded in 1987 in Mumbai, is the story of Indian fashion's evolution over the last thirty-five years. A creative idea ahead of its time that decolonized design, revolutionised retail, pioneered professions, and galvanised India's very first fashion community; the institution today has multiple locations across Mumbai and New Delhi, as well as a global e-commerce presence.





Since its inception and continuing today, Ensemble's vision has been to find, showcase, and promote Indian designers, as well as to nurture Indian craftsmanship, while championing the 'Make In India' movement. Tarun Tahiliani, Anamika Khanna, Rohit Bal, Amit Aggarwal, Gaurav Gupta, Varun Bahl, Rajesh Pratap Singh, and more recently Kshitij Jalori, Karan Torani, and Sunira have all debuted at the Kala ghoda store. Ensemble is still the lens through which India sees, wears, buys, and thinks about fashion today!





Tina Tahiliani Parikh, CEO of Ensemble, announced the curation of a year-long series of celebrations of Indian fashion, which will feature 12 designers from established as well as new upcoming labels, as the company enters its 35th year.





From Tarun Tahiliani and Payal Khandwala to Jayanti Reddy, Saaksha & Kinni, Kshitij Jalori, Aikeyah, and others, each month will bring a veritable showcase of one-of-a-kind fashion handwritings, ranging from handwoven textiles to unusual silhouettes & drapes and specialised bespoke prints, all created in collaboration with or especially for Ensemble. The collections will combine each label's strengths with Ensemble's invaluable insights across aesthetics, weaves, cuts, embroideries, and design.





Each of these collaborations will be showcased through a combination of virtual and physical events that will provide visitors with an immersive sensory experience every month. "We will continue to be explorers, scouring the Indian subcontinent for contemporary design and fashion treasures. Our goal is to highlight and present India's indigenous craft, embroidery, and weaving traditions in a modern format. As we begin this anniversary year, we take pride in scripting the story of Indian fashion and presenting a curated mix of design that mirrors the changing fashion vocabulary while remaining true to the building blocks of quality, craftsmanship, and showcasing new waves in fashion," Tahiliani says.





Ensemble was the first Indian fashion store to stock multiple designers under one roof when it first opened its doors at Lions Gate in Mumbai in 1987. As a result, it established the model for all multi-designer stores that followed across the country.





The omni-channel fashion retailer has evolved into the most sought-after launchpad for young design talent specialising in contemporary fashion, while also being coveted by senior designer labels as the flag-bearer of couture. "Today, Ensemble is known not only for the creations of Indian designers of all genres, but also for the way the pieces are curated. Our emphasis on modern Indian textiles, contemporary labels that are wearable all over the world, experimental bridalwear, and our commitment to educating consumers on how to style between designers to create looks make us a destination with something for everyone!" Tahiliani continues.





The celebrations begin with a preview for "Aikeyah x Ensemble" at New Delhi on February 10th, 2022 and online at www.ensembleindia.com.