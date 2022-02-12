Menswear and genderless designers kick off New York Fashion Week

Models present creations by A.Potts during Men's Day at Fashion Week in New York City (Reuters)

New York :

New York Fashion Week kicked off on Friday with menswear and genderless designers presenting their fall/winter collections at the 17th bi-annual New York Men's Day.





This season eight emerging brands were paired with heritage brand Perry Ellis America, which is reentering the fashion space with a new focus.





"It's not different to the roots. It's just looking back again at what made Perry Ellis great to begin with," said Perry Ellis designer Thomas Harvey.





Also showing was Council of Fashion Designers of America member Teddy Vonranson, who talked about the challenges of creating a collection during the pandemic.





"I probably echo a lot of makers and designers... our lead times are longer," said Vonranson, referring to workers in the factories unable to get to work because of the latest wave of the Omicron variant of the coronavirus.





Brooklyn-based designer Aaron Potts presented his genderless fall/winter 2022 collection for his brand A.Potts, entitled 'Skin Folk.'





Potts said the goal was to create pieces centered on a person's spirit however they identify, adding that he challenged himself to break down any boundaries within his own creativity.





Designer Tristan Detwiler showcased his new line for his brand STAN by using mature models. His story was based around the 'classic gentleman.'





Ohio-based brand William Fredrick presented its second collection at New York Fashion Week, with all looks designed, developed, and manufactured in Cleveland, Ohio.





New York fashion week will run until Feb. 16 with over 150 designers participating.