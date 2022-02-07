Fashion designer duo Pankaj and Nidhi foray into the NFT space

New Delhi :

The Metaverse will alter how we perceive and consume fashion.





Pankaj & Nidhi is one such brand that is breaking into the NFT space by releasing three exclusive digital artworks on India's most trusted NFT marketplace, WazirX, in collaboration with FDCI X Lakme Fashion Week.





With NFT technology expected to change how brands incorporate non-fungible tokens into their design and marketing strategies, the craze has been identified as a digital revolution responsible for shifting the fashion market in an unexpected direction.





All three NFTs minted by Pankaj & Nidhi have an inherent, self-drawn symbolism - they were all conceived and designed in a circular form.





The shape represents Earth, our beautiful but vulnerable planet. The design elements in each are meant to evoke wonder and awe at nature's forces - and how art motifs (courtesy - The Rijksmuseum, Netherlands) coexist with ecological marvels to create a harmonious, thought-provoking emblem - to inspire us to be mindful of our resources and to do what we can to help.





In response to their NFT debut, the duo stated, "We all have the responsibility to use our actions and voices, however small they may appear, to try and make a difference.





" And we created these NFTs, titled Daydream, Once in a Blue Moon, and Song of the Earth, to instill gratitude for our existence on this beautiful planet. We are very excited to launch these NFTs on WazirX NFT Marketplace in collaboration with FDCI X Lakme Fashion."





"NFTs have opened new doors of consumption and production for fashion brands," said Vishakha Singh, VP, WazirX NFT Marketplace.





They are now beginning to invest in the digital collectibles industry. The Metaverse will significantly alter how business is conducted across industries. Brands have become more open to new revenue streams and eager to remain relevant for future generations, and going digital is a big step in that direction.





We are delighted that Pankaj and Nidhi chose WazirX NFT marketplace to explore the limitless possibilities of NFTs."