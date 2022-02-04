World Cancer Day: 100 wigs for cancer survivors from salon

Chennai :

Green Trends, a beauty salon of consumer goods firm CavinKare Ltd, on Friday said it has committed to donating 100 wigs to underprivileged cancer patients under its corporate social responsibility initiative 'Chair'.





Commemorating World Cancer Day today, the city-based company said the salon chain delivered the first batch of 50 wigs aimed at benefitting 100 survivors at the Adyar Cancer Institute.





Green Trends was now accepting hair donations between February 4 and March 4 under the initiative, a press release said here.





''Launched on World Cancer Day, Green Trends has run its hair donation and wig handover program for five years in spreading awareness for the cause. The annual CSR activity of Green Trends salon, the biggest hair donation initiative in the country, has taken an ambitious vision to create awareness,'' said COO of the salon Deepak Praveen. The program, renamed as SHAIR in 2019, was continuing to spread the message of hair donation, he said.





''We are proud to be the only salon brand that not only put in efforts to collect hair through hair donation drive but also invest in making wigs and ensuring handover to the Adyar Cancer Institute,'' he said.





Professor and Head of the Department of Psycho-oncology in the institute, Surendran Veeraiah, received the wigs. As part of chemo treatment, the patient could lose their hair temporarily, he said. ''I am happy to acknowledge the support by the Green Trends,'' he added.