The sensations of love, passion, and fire feature in this collection

New Delhi :

Everything Ekaya produces revolves around textile engineering. Tanchoi, Jamdani, and Phekwa weaving techniques are used to bring the topic to life. Engineered jacquards, particularly in the Banaras atelier, are used to create intricate motifs. Mother of pearl stones, brass coins, and hand-woven embroidery accentuate the handwoven katan silk and zari textiles, which serve as a canvas for digital prints. Consider the words "dubbka sona charming flowery grid," "resham," and "French knots."





Ekaya Banaras's latest ready-to-wear collection 'EverAfter' evokes notions of romantic oddity. The dense undergrowth is pierced by bright scarlet. Cloud pinks and vibrant Turkish blue, complimented by gold zari, set the tone for a fantasy story. The motifs of Ever After have their origins in a Victorian background, yet they are interpreted whimsically. Tags and flamingoes play peek-a-boo with ornate candelabras and chandeliers. Prints and woven designs feature peonies, swallows, and delicate flora.





"Ekaya this season conjures a multi-sensorial carnival inspiring curiosity, honouring love, and kindling passion," says CEO Palak Shah of the new collection. EverAfter begins a thorough discussion between techniques, workmanship, and civilizations, staying loyal to our basic design philosophy of ongoing textile reinventions. "While the Fall collection is inspired by traditional Indian clothing, it is twisted with a subversive sense. Straps are added to a lehenga blouse, and anarkalis are inspired by mid-century corsets. The major takeaways are big V necklines, and a voluminous flare. A variety of silk lehengas and flexible tunics are punctuated with signature brocade over layers and co-ordinates.





The collection will be available online at ekaya.in





Price Range: INR 30,000 -INR 70,000