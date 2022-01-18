Slay the work from home look

New Delhi :

Forget wearing casuals and try some new styles that are both comfortable and appropriate for online meetings and calls.





Being in style is always great, whether it's at the office or at home. Naveen Mahlawat, co-founder of StalkBae.com, a fashion e-commerce site owned by MadBow Ventures Ltd, offers some new style advice for working from home:





The black and white top





This timeless combination never goes out of style. A black and white shirt teamed with a black trouser or skirt creates the perfect style, whether it's at your office desk or in your favourite chair at home.





Olive Green





What better way to show off your professional yet trendy side than with an olive-green full-sleeves top? In a Zoom meeting or during a virtual chat with your client, the all-time favourite olive colour is great to capture eyes.





Classy Cargo trousers





Old is gold, and Cargo tracks are the most comfortable and easiest to style. Pair them with sweaters or sweatshirts for a full day in front of the computer.





The Shirt dress





For your virtual presentations on your office project, the shirt dress gives you a formal yet trendy look. The blue shirt seems comfortable enough to wear all day, but it also gives the impression that you didn't just get out of bed.





Checkered Blue Skirt





Match your favourite sleeveless tops with the lovely knotted checkered blue skirt for a stylish look for your long day at work. With this outfit, you may show your eccentric side while yet maintaining a professional demeanour at work.