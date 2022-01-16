New Delhi :

Mohey has put together a stylish wedding collection with stunning embroidered work set in premium quality craftsmanship and design. To ensure that you look your best at all of your nuptial events, here are the bridal trends of 2022 from the brand's new wedding collection:





Colorful Embroidery





While monochromatic lehengas are beautiful in their own right, multicoloured lehengas call attention to and highlight the bride's vibrant and jazzy side, letting her to stand out among the crowd. Traditional functions such as Haldi and Mehendi ceremonies are all about colour and intricate decor, so choose a colourful drape, skirt, and lehenga to go with it. Keep it discreet with light floral jewellery or accessories.





Love for Red and Maroon





Red is one of those colours that will never go out of style. Use a combination of threadwork embroidery on red or maroon velvet lehengas with floral patterns and designs to make your bridal ensemble breathtakingly lovely.













Drape a Lehenga Dupatta





Do you appreciate dupattas and wish to make them the focal point of your ensemble? The sight of a voluminous veil or dupatta falling down a bride's gown is breathtaking. The dupatta adds a well-designed touch to your wedding gown by emphasising the classic and current style of a bridal lehenga. For an attractive and classy look that may make or break your wedding ensemble, choose a dupatta that contrasts with the lehenga or go monochrome.





Shades of Pink





Choosing a wedding lehenga colour is a difficult task for any bride who wants to avoid the traditional red. If you want to stand out from the crowd, go for a bright and cheerful pink wedding lehenga. This vibrant colour looks great on all skin tones and gives the bridal look a unique twist. These colours range from soft pastel pink to dusty pink and are suitable for both daytime and evening ceremonies.





Plunging Neckline





Brides are opting for a deep neckline, which provides a whimsical twist and grace to traditional wedding attire while also adding a hint of seduction to the traditional style.