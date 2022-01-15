Either you sink or you swim, says Mannat Siwach

New Delhi :

Mannat, who comes from an army background and has inherited the traits of self-discipline, perseverance, and diligence, speaks exclusively to IANSlife about her experience and preparations to contest Miss Teen International 2022 in the Philippines.





When did you realise that you wanted to participate in the Miss Teen Contest?





Siwach: About one year back, when I got to know that there is something like Teen Pageants too, I realised that this was the best opportunity for me since I would be able to get a lot of experience and exposure at a very young age which would help me in the future too and I think Miss Teen Diva 2021 was the right platform for me.





How was your experience at the contest? Who did you bond with the most?





Siwach: My experience at the contest was exhilarating. With each passing day, there was so much to learn. The organisation was so helpful throughout. When it comes to bonding with my fellow pageant girls, I bonded on different levels with each and every contestant. I loved how all the beautiful girls came from different backgrounds. There was something particularly unique about everyone. I say it with pride that I made a little family of my own at the pageant.





What would you say to girls who are aspiring to contest for the pageant?





Siwach: Believe in yourself and toil hard. These two things are the key ingredients to everything in life. Also, make sure that you focus on yourself and are consistent throughout because as I always say, life gives you only two options: either you sink or you swim. So, focus on creating the best version of yourself. Also, do not forget to choose the right opportunity and the right people.





How did your family and close acquaintances react to the final result?





Siwach: Their reactions were absolutely priceless and I shall forever hold that close to my heart. My family jumped in excitement, sitting there in the audience and I loved how their hearts swelled with pride. My friends were all in tears and this just made me so elated.





How do you intend to contribute positively to child abuse and neglect in the future?





Siwach: I as an individual have taken initiative at the school level and community level to raise awareness about the seriousness and importance of this issue. With the help of this crown and this platform, I aim to create awareness campaigns, counselling sessions, parental support systems, and self-defence techniques.