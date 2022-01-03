New Year Celebrations in Bollywood Style

Parineeti Chopra (right) and Anushka Sharma and Virat Kohli (left) (Image source: Instagram)

New Delhi :

Here are some New Year's Eve vibes from Bollywood:





Anushka Sharma and Virat Kohli





Anushka Sharma and Virat Kohli attended a spectacular New Year cake cutting party in South Africa to ring in the year 2022. They appeared to be in a very happy and elegant relationship.









Shilpa Shetty Kundra





Shilpa Shetty tweeted a video of herself looking party-ready in a glittery black little dress as she jumped into 2022 with only positivity and joy.









Taapsee Pannu





Taapsee Pannu looked stunning in a pearl white column gown with a slit on the side. Her gorgeous appearance is ideal for ringing in the New Year in 2022 along with her sister.









Soha Ali Khan





Soha Ali Khan and her family spent New Year's Eve together. The celebrities ate delectable foods ranging from sausages to chicken during their close-knit supper.









Sonam Kapoor Ahuja





On Instagram, Sonam Kapoor shared charming photos of herself and her husband, both dressed in black, wishing her fans a Happy New Year.









Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh





Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh post photos and videos from their dinner date to ring in the New Year 2022.









Ileana D'Cruz





Ileana D'Cruz shares her holiday pictures where she welcomed New Year at a beachside captioning her post as "2022 I'm gonna make you so bloody good!!!









Parineeti Chopra





Parineeti Chopra wrote on Instagram after posting photos from her trip to Europe with, "Thank you 2021. You blessed me."



