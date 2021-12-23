A mindful fashion label rooted in craft excellencec

New Delhi :

It is an eclectic, free-spirited, mindful fashion line that speaks the language of art, innovation and compassion in order to share joy and foster change. A Pret-a-Porter line of clothing, handcrafted vegan leather shoes and bags, and a limited edition of 22 karat gold plated jewellery are all part of the collection. A chosen range of superbly handcrafted outfits that are bespoke Made to Order rounds out the offering.





The brand is an expression that combines Avantika and Karishma Swali's love for design and craft with their passion for inclusiveness. It was founded in 2021. "We adore pushing limits to produce useful fashion for an ever-evolving community, letting love be our guiding light to develop ethically."





"For us, the name MoonRay represents a feminine energy that is pure and powerful -- one that is creative, compassionate and connected," says Karishma Swali -- co-founder -- MoonRay.





The finest materials are sourced, with an eye to their environmental impact: organic cotton and GOTS certified jersey, "Forest Stewardship Council" certified viscose, indigo dyed denim, crochet crafted from recycled threads, a reclaim series crafted from industry waste fabrics, and accessories created with vegan and plant-based leather are just a few of the key elements that went into the first collection. Each piece is meticulously crafted by a community of master artisans as well as female artisans who have graduated from The Chanakya School of Craft (Mumbai), all of whom contribute to it's ethos of cultural sustainability by preserving exemplary master crafts and supporting their innovation.





Traditional craft forms, including macrame, crochet, applique work, hand painting, and tie-dye, have been incorporated into the designs to offer a unique contemporary aesthetic embracing artisan quality.





"We are happy to share that 50 per cent of our profits will always be invested in children's education and animal welfare through our registered not-for-profit organisation, ACE, and many other inspiring not-for-profit organisations," adds Karishma.





Chanakya has been perfected over decades of worldwide luxury and couture-making experience, rapt attention to perfection, and quality excellence.





In 2017, the company established the Chanakya School of Craft, a non-profit organisation dedicated to teaching women from underserved communities the art of hand embroidery through a comprehensive certificate programme. Since then, hundreds of women have been successfully educated, allowing them to pursue their own unique, independent future.