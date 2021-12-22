Make your Xmas gifts meaningful this year

Chennai :

The Colour Company has come up with some cute gifting options for Christmas. Aarthi Sivaramakrishnan, the founder, says that they wanted to provide sustainable gifts this festive season. “We have collected glass bottles from friends and family and recycled the bottles. For each festive season, we do the bottles differently. For this Christmas, we have decoupaged nativity scenes, snow cottages, snow villages, etc, on upcycled bottles. We have also upcycled nail polish remover bottles and done images of Santa Claus on it.”





Oh Scrap upcycles fabric scrap and each year they bring sustainable, alternatives to plastic for a mindful Christmas. So, if you are looking at avoiding plastic, Oh Scrap has some sustainable alternatives. Dominique Lopez, one of the co-founders of Oh Scrap, says that they have Christmas decor, gifts and gift wrapping options. “Instead of using gift wrapping paper, why not try wrapping your gifts in the fabric while using the Japanese technique of furoshiki? It just requires a square piece of fabric and 2 mins of your time to wrap your gift. We have gift options for kids and adults. For kids, we have introduced stuffed toys, hair accessories and aprons. Adults can choose from our home accessories, hair accessories, bags or a few garments. All these goodies are upcycled from fabric scraps and hence good for the planet,” Dominique tells us. Oh Scrap’s Christmas decor has several options to decorate the tree or house. “There are buntings, garlands, tree ornaments, wreaths and snowman.”