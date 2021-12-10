Katrina, Vicky flaunt royal look on wedding day. Here are more pictures....

Chennai :

Hours after their wedding, the couple posted a series of pictures from their special day on Instagram.





With newlyweds storming the internet, the couple's customised Sabyasachi pictures won millions of hearts.





Katrina Kaif’s bridal lehenga featured a traditional red lehenga with heavy embroidery in hand woven matka silk. This lehenga has a velvet embroidered revival zardozi border and beautiful teal work Katrina's veil is custom-trimmed in electroplated gold with a hand-hewn beam in hand-beaten silver, in keeping with the groom's Punjabi heritage. Her all-red look came with a sheer dupatta that was draped over the bun. The lehenga is matched with Sabyasachi Heritage Jewelery's bespoke bridal jewellery, which includes handcrafted pearls and 22 carat gold uncut diamonds.





Vicky opted for an ivory sherwani and paired his classic wedding outfit with Sabyasachi heritage jewellery. Vicky completed his look with an ivory-beige safa and brooch.





Here are a few more pictures of the duo:











































































