Fashion industry to revamp in 2022

New Delhi :

India has always been a key market for the global fashion industry. Even though it faces various challenges of inequality, infrastructure, and market fragmentation; it is anticipated that the sector will exhibit strong economic growth, scale, and rising digital disruption.





Collectively, these elements will make the Indian market a global hub in the times to come.





As per McKinsey & Co.’s FashionScope report, India’s apparel market is expected to be valued at $59.3 billion in 2022 and the Indian fashion industry will emerge to be the sixth-largest market in the world.





The Indian fashion industry witnessed its fair share of struggles with the coronavirus outbreak last year. However, now as it is reviving with the situation turning better, the industry is all set to inch towards 2022 in vogue.





Fashion Entrepreneur, Rubaina Adhikari shares few noteworthy trends that will revamp the fashion industry next year: Sustainability





Sustainability is a major trend that will rule the fashion industry in the times to come. Consumers are increasingly becoming conscious about Mother Nature and this has been pushing the brands to adopt eco-friendly practices. While global designers and retailers have started adopting the sustainable route, others will soon follow suit. Using organic fabrics and natural dyes along with engaging in recycling and upcycling are some of the popular initiatives that the industry is undertaking to tread on the sustainability path. Adding to it, the players are also focusing on ensuring that there is no wastage at the end of the lifecycle along with enabling offset shipping costs with carbon credits.





Comfort is the new style





Ever since the pandemic outbreak, consumers’ preferences have undergone a huge shift. They now prioritize comfort over fashion and it has emerged to be the new fad. COVID-19 paved the way for innovations and ever since then, the athleisure market has made its way in people’s lives and wardrobes.





Solar hues and stripes: The upcoming trend





Along with nudes and pastels, solar shades are about to gain prominence in the year 2022. Hues such as gold, bronze, amber, marigold, etc. will rule the fashion industry next year. Amongst prints and patterns, stripes and floral prints will be making their way back into the wardrobes.





Fashion to become inclusive





The rise in normalizing plus-size clothing has paved the way for fashion to become inclusive. Cashing in on the trend, various designers and brands are also normalizing double-digit size clothing. Hence, plus-size clothing will carve a dedicated market for itself.





The Indian fashion industry has always been a prominent market recognized for its innovative approach and staying abreast with the trend. The pandemic did disrupt it at considerable levels but it was prompt enough to cope with the changes. It is now treading on the path of recovery and is all set to revamp in 2022!