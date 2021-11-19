Fashion tips for bachelors

New Delhi :

When the situation calls for it, experimenting with clothing can be enjoyable. There are a multitude of options available, including stripes, patterns, florals, and formals. We understand how difficult it can be to figure out what to dress to a bachelor party.





So, here are a few tips to help you choose different types of cool and quirky bachelor party looks:-





The Pool Party





Bring a touch of cool to the party and make the most of it with a printed casual and comfortable look. When paired with a co-ord set, a pair of simple casual mules/slides will set the tone. Leave a few buttons open, add a few extra accessories, including bracelets, rings, and sunglasses, to complete the outfit.





The Cocktail Party





Your cocktail look should be elegant; a button-up collared black shirt will suffice, add and an old-fashioned drink to help you get in the mood. To increase your style, layer it with a jacket/blazer and trow on some dress shoes (oxford shoes add charm). A formal watch and ring go far.





House Party





What could be better than showing up to a bachelor's house party in your favourite t-shirt? T-shirts are the easiest item to wear. In most circumstances, jeans in contrasting or similar colours are a good option. They can also be worn with bomber jackets, denim jackets, or cardigans, depending on the occasion. Tees pair well with a wide range of footwear, from sneakers to leather boots and everything in between.





