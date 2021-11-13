Myntra Fashion Superstar Season 3 out now on Myntra Studio and Voot

Chennai :

Viewers can watch the digital and fully shoppable reality fashion show in an 8-part series as this year's show promises to be bigger and better, showcasing glimpses of real-life instances of the contestants, set to engage with audiences across the country with the thought-provoking theme, titled 'I Wear My Story'.

"As it enters its third edition, Myntra Fashion Superstar is now the most awaited digital fashion reality show, especially by the social media-savvy and fashion-conscious youth of the nation, to watch and engage with some of their coequals as they rouse discussions on topics that are relevant, much-needed and entertaining," Achint Setia, VP and Business Head - Social Commerce, Myntra, said in a statement.

Myntra Fashion Superstar (MFS) will not only give digital influencers across the country a platform to display their creativity to the judges and viewers, but also an opportunity to alter mindsets and create a larger impact on the community.

Premiering on Myntra Studio via the Myntra app and Voot, the much-awaited digital reality show has an esteemed panel of judges featuring India's favourite influencers Kusha Kapila, Aashna Shroff, Ankush Bahuguna and Santu Misra, led by fashion doyen Manish Malhotra.

"We're excited about the collaboration with Myntra for the third edition of Myntra Fashion Superstar. Both Voot and Myntra have been at the forefront of shaping pop culture in India. As a brand that strongly resonates with the youth, our association with Myntra will allow us to leverage our combined strengths to ensure the show achieves significant reach and scale," said Chanpreet Arora, Head, AVOD (Voot), Viacom18 Digital Ventures.

MFS season 3 commences with 12 talented contestants who will battle it out for the coveted title of India's next big fashion influencer through eight, 45-minute episodes.

The contest has been designed to progressively eliminate contestants as the episodes advance until the grand finale where the judges handpick their favourite influencer to be crowned with the title of Myntra Fashion Superstar.

This season, the influencers will also engage the audience through interactive live vlogs, as opposed to only traditional static video diaries with sheer creativity at the forefront. In return, the jury gives ï¿½likes' to score the influencers that determine their future in the show.

The theme 'I Wear My Story' is about revealing the actual person behind the persona.

In this digital world, most people hide behind camera tricks and forced transitions and often show the world unauthentic social media versions of themselves. ï¿½I wear my story' is about staying true to one's self and expressing one's own journey in his or her own style, unfiltered and authentic, through fashion.

"It is about celebrating one's self for who the person is, with all their inherent shortcomings, struggles, and glories, articulated through innovative fashion and beauty content. The key ingredients to becoming an influencer with the potential to impact mindsets and drive conversations that matter within their community are what the judges are looking for this season," according to the company.

The 12 chosen contestants for MFS- season 3 come from varied backgrounds across the country, possess a distinct sense of style, and will be showcasing a myriad of talents.

The creators can be seen putting their best foot forward as they create exemplary content to win the judges over on the link https://www.instagram.com/tv/CWG2GQdBjY-/?utm_medium=share_sheet